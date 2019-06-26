WB: Bharati Ghosh locked inside compound by security to ensure her safety

[India], May 12 (ANI): The BJP candidate from Ghatal, Bharati Ghosh was locked inside a compound at a polling station by security forces here to ensure her safety. Later, Ghosh was escorted out of the booth by the security.

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab sought a report from District Magistrate of Ghatal in West Bengal regarding the attack on Ghosh's convoy.

The BJP accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of attacking Ghosh's convoy and obstructing her entry into a polling booth in Keshpur.

Ghosh, a former IPS officer, is contesting from Ghatal. She had arrived at the booth alleging that BJP polling agents were not being allowed to sit at the booth in Keshpur. She also alleged that she was surrounded and heckled by female workers of TMC who tried to prevent her from entering the booth. The attack on her convoy resulted in severe injuries to one of her security personnel. Ghosh is taking on sitting MP and Bengali actor-turned-lawmaker Deepak Adhikari from TMC. (ANI)