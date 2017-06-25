WB: BJP demands Mamata's resignation over attack on MP George Baker

[India], June 25 (ANI): Condemning the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP George Baker in West Bengal's Bardhaman's, the saffron party on Sunday said the state has been converted into a land of hoodlums under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Government.

"West Bengal, under the TMC Government, has been converted into a land of hoodlums. The TMC goons are not only attacking the party workers, but they also don't even spare senior leaders of the Parliament. We really condemn that the senior leader of the BJP was mercilessly beaten up," BJP leader C.K. Bose told ANI.

He further demanded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation as State Home Minister. "Do you think the Home Minister of West Bengal deserves to remain in her position? She should immediately put in her resignation. Such behaviour from the TMC goons, supported by the TMC Government, is not going to be tolerated by the peace-loving citizens of Bengal any longer," Bose added. BJP MP Baker was allegedly thrashed and his car vandalised in West Bengal's Bardhaman's Kalna area on Saturday. As per reports, Baker was in the area to attend a function. The BJP has alleged that the goons backed by the TMC were behind the attack. (ANI)