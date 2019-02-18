WB BJP leader held for allegedly abducting his daughter

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): The West Bengal police on Monday arrested a BJP leader along with two others for their alleged involvement in the abduction of the leader's daughter, police said.

Speaking to media here, Bolpur Additional Superintendent of Police Tanmoy Sarkar said, "We got a tip-off, following which our team of Birbhum and north Dinajpur district police rushed to the station and found her."

The 22-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by two armed youths on Thursday. She was rescued from the railway station in North Dinajpur district on Sunday.

Giving out more details about the same, Sarkar said "Apart from the two men involved in the abduction, we have arrested the girl's father as there was prima facie evidence of her link with the kidnapping. The motive behind the act could be political expediency. As per the preliminary investigation, a major chunk of the people from the BJP apart from the accused have been found guilty for fanning violence in the region." (ANI)