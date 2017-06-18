WB: BSF seized 2000 denominatised fake currency worth Rs. 1.96 lakhs

[India], June 18 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized Rs 2000 denominatised Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) with face value of Rs. 1.96 lakhs from Malda's Sabdalpur area.

The armed force recovered the currency on June 17 on receipt of information regarding the trafficking of fake currency in the area of Khumbhira.

The troops were alerted and chalked out the plan to nab the perpetrators.

The apprehended miscreant revealed his identity as Nijamul Haque and hails from Malda district. (ANI)