WB: BSF seizes Rs. four lakh fake Indian currency

[India], June 3 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) yesterday seized Rs.4, 98,000 Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) of Rs. 2,000 denomination from Border out Post (BOP) 24 Battalion (Bn).

After receiving information regarding the FICN being discarded, the troops were alerted and a special ambush was planned and carried out in the area of BOP MS Pur near Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) Fence in the Area of Responsibility (AOR) of BOP MS Pur of 24 Bn BSF under Sector Headquarter Malda.

The culprits took the advantage of darkness and difficult terrain and escaped from the hands of the security forces.

The seized FICN has been handed over to Kaliachak Police Station for further legal action. South Bengal Frontier has seized FICN of face value of Rs.27, 96,000 and apprehended three smugglers during the year 2017. Keeping in mind present situation Inspector General (IG) BSF South Bengal Frontier, P.S.R Anjaneyulu has issued operational guidelines to further strengthen border domination so as to effectively check the menace of smuggling and other activities of anti national elements on South Bengal Border with Bangladesh.(ANI)