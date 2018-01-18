WB: Bus accident in West Midnapore claims 7 lives

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): At least seven people died and 22 have been critically injured after a bus turned turtle on National Highway 60 in Sathui of West Midnapore's Kharagpur.

The bus was travelling to Kharagpur from Midnapur when it flipped beside NH 6O after hitting a bike that was coming out from a petrol pump.

The locals and police managed to rescue injured passengers and admit them to the nearest hospital. Five passengers died on the way to the hospital and the other two died in the hospital. (ANI)