WB: Chandra Bose goes on Twitter rant against BJP state president

[India], Sept 28 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose criticised the party's state president Dilip Ghosh for apparently not making efforts to protect BJP Yuva Morcha (BJPYM) state president Debjit Sarkar and party cadres.

Sarkar was reportedly arrested on Wednesday after the BJP called for a 12-hour bandh across the state against the death of two students, allegedly killed in police firing in North Dinajpur's Islampur.

"What is the party President @BJP4Bengal doing? Is he sleeping? He doesn't hesitate to use abusive language against our opponents - which is having detrimental effect on the electorate! It would be better if he takes the lead to save and protect our leaders and Karyakartas who (were) beaten up," Bose tweeted on Friday.

Replying to a comment on the same tweet, he said: "I was never the #LokSabha candidate -besides it's not possible to do any work for @BJP4Bengal unless we throw out corrupt, characterless leaders from the party! I do my work without making a show - given an opportunity, I can build the party to combat @MamataOfficial in the true sense."

Bose also shared a letter from Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju's additional private secretary Sonam Gechen Agola, which read that Rijiju on Thursday received a letter from BJYM's national vice president Madhukeshwar Desai wherein it has been alleged that Sarkar is "being tortured in jail custody of Islampur Police Station, Uttar Dinajpur West Bengal" since Wednesday.

The letter further stated, "Apprehension regarding safety/security of some of the state executives of BJYM, stuck in Dalkhola area have also been expressed." (ANI)