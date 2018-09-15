WB: CID arrests 3 police officers, 2 army men

[India], Sep 15 (ANI): The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has registered five FIRs against three police officers and two army personnel for not taking action against gold smugglers.

The FIR was registered in the Jaigaon Police Station on September 14.

"They had misappropriated and received illegal gratification for avoiding to take legal action against the gold smugglers whom they had detained with a consignment of Gold on September 10 itself," read an official statement released by the CID.

The CID has arrested the five accused and recovered 12 gold bars weighing one kilogram each from them. The arrested persons have been forwarded to the court today. The arrested officials are identified as, Pawan Brahma, Lieutenant Colonel, Army Intelligence, Hasimara, Dashrath Singh, Constable of Army Intelligence, Hasimara, Anuruddha Thakur, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SPDO) Jaigaon, Alipurduar, Satyendra Nath Roy, Sub-Inspector of Police, Hasimara Out Post, and Kamalendra Narayan, former Officer-in-charge of Hasimara Out Post. (ANI)