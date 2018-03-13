WB CID grills Kailash Vijayvargiya in child trafficking case

[India], Mar. 13 (ANI): The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in connection with alleged child trafficking case, in Indore.

The CID on Monday grilled Vijayvargiya for two hours in connection with the case.

However, Vijayvargiya had always denied the allegations and claimed that this was an attempt of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) to malign the image of BJP in West Bengal.

In July 20, the CID of West Bengal had sent notices to BJP MP Roopa Ganguly and party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in connection with the case.

Besides Ganguly, the notice, under Section 160 CrPC, had also been sent to Vinayak Mishra, Prashant Saree. The CID also summoned Kailash Vijayvargiya and Roopa Ganguly to appear before it on July 27 and 29. As per the reports, one of the accused in the case had sought help from both the political leaders for the renewal of the license of a shelter home that was allegedly working for international child trafficking racket. The accused reportedly also offered expensive gifts to Vijayvargiya and Ganguly in return for the favours. (ANI)