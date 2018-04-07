WB Congress workers protest against Singhvi

[India] April 7 (ANI): West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee workers on Saturday protested against their party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The Congress workers raised slogans against Singhvi for representing West Bengal government in the Supreme Court during a hearing of Bharatiya Janata Party's petition over Panchayat elections in the state.

Later, police detained protesters.

West Bengal BJP Secretary has also approached Supreme Court seeking deployment of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during upcoming Panchayat elections in the state.

Panchayat polls will be organised in three phases in West Bengal. The polling will be held on May 1, 3 and 5. Counting of votes will take place on May 8. According to the state election commission, over 5.08 crore voters will exercise their franchise across 20 districts of the state. A total of 58,467 polling stations will be set up. The Last date for filing nomination is April 9; nomination scrutiny on April 11 and April 16 is the deadline for nomination withdrawal. (ANI)