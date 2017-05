[India], May 21 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed and four others were injured after lightning struck near Belpahari Tarafeni area of the Jhargram district.

The CRPF officer, named Tapan Kumar Dey, was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital.

The injured officers are admitted in Belpahari Hospital, where they are being treated.

These officers were posted at CRPF 165 BN camp here. (ANI)