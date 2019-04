[India], Apr 30 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) wrote to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and gave the approval to put the mark of inedible ink on voter's left middle finger for by-election to State Legislative Assembly.

The letter also stated, "If any re-poll is announced at any polling station of the 6 Assembly segments, the mark should be put on voter's left ring finger." (ANI)