WB: EC imposes Section 144 in Bhatpara for undefined time-period

[India], May 20 (ANI): Section 144 has been imposed in West Bengal's Bhatpara Assembly constituency for undefined time-period to deal with post-poll violence, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Monday.

Section 144 prohibits the assembly of more than four people in an area.

Special Police Observer for West Bengal Vivek Dubey said a strength of 200 companies of central forces will be retained in the state to assist in counting and handling possible post-poll violence.

"Strength of 200 companies of central forces will be retained in West Bengal to assist in counting and handling any post-poll violence. This force will be deployed all over the state. Remaining 510 companies will move out of the state," said Dubey.

The ECI's decision comes a day after clashes broke out between the workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Bombs were also hurled during the assembly by-poll on Sunday. (ANI)