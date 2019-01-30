WB Education Minister's car vandalised, TMC to protest on Feb 3

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee's car was vandalised by miscreants on Wednesday.

As a mark of protest, TMC as decided to hold a public meeting under its state Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari on February 3 at the same place.

"(BJP president) Amit Shah and his brigade want to destroy democracy; these are their tactics. He has no support from this place," senior TMC leader Sishir Adhikari told ANI.

TMC on Tuesday alleged that the BJP hired goons to vandalise vehicles parked near the venue of Amit Shah's rally in East Midnapore.

TMC leader Madan Mitra said that the BJP hired goons to conspire against his party.

“Beginning of the end of BJP as a whole has already started. It has started in Bengal. BJP has hired some hooligans from Jharkhand. They are doing this because they have no other issues,” said Mitra.

The vehicles used for ferrying audience for Shah’s rally in East Midnapore on Tuesday were vandalised by some miscreants when these were parked outside the rally venue.

BJP supporters also staged a demonstration, condemning the attack. Police said the miscreants lobbed stones on the vehicles and also torched some vehicles.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha alleged that the attack was the handiwork of TMC supporters. He alleged that the TMC supporters also attacked women travelling in these vehicles.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in New Delhi accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata of unleashing ‘terror’ in the state and called her ‘Talibani Didi'.

“We have seen as to how very worried Mamata Banerjee has unleashed the terror of TMC on the BJP and the ordinary people of West Bengal,” Patra told the reporters.

“Workers of the BJP were pulled out of the buses and were beaten up by TMC goons. Is this democracy? Police were watching the whole unfortunate incident as a mute spectator. The BJP workers were beaten up by the supporters of Mamata Banerjee. She is behaving like Talibani Didi,” he said.

Patra also claimed that Chief Minister Banerjee was capable of halting any event organised in the state to criticise Pakistan over Kashmir matter, fearing that the neighbouring country would get worried and the situation in West Bengal could get tense.

“Chief Minister Banerjee supports Rohingyas, Bangladeshis, and all those forces which are against India,” said the BJP spokesperson.

Condemning the attack on the vehicles used to ferry the audience for Shah’s rally, Patra said: “It is fearful Mamata Banerjee. It is Mamata Banerjee who very well knows that the vote share of BJP is consistently increasing in Bengal.”

“That is the reason as to why she is behaving like this. We condemned this behaviour of Mamata Banerjee, which is undemocratic and also lethal for democracy,” he said. (ANI)