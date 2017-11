[India], November 15 (ANI): Four people were arrested on Wednesday and counterfeit currency notes of Rs 2000 worth Rs 9, 10,000 seized from their possession from Golabari district of West Bengal.

The arrest was made during a joint raid by National Investigation Agency (NIA), Kolkata and Golabari district police early this morning.

The Income Tax department has been alerted about the seizure.

An FIR has been registered in this regard. (ANI)