WB: Four dead as car of ex-MLA son rams into workers

[India], May 21 (ANI): In a hair-raising incident, four people were killed and four others were severely injured when a car allegedly driven by the son of a former Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) MLA from East Bardhaman district rammed into them.

The incident took place when MLA Chaudhuri Mohd. Hidayatullah's son, Hamidulla Chowdhury allegedly ran over the people late on Friday night, while he was driving under the influence

As per information, the victims, who belonged from the Dumka district of Jharkhand, had recently came here for the cultivation of rice.

Hidayatullah said that his son fled away with the driver and he just got information from someone else that four people have been killed by his car. He further said that he has no information where his son is. The case has been registered in Monteswar Police Station and the matter is being investigated. (ANI)