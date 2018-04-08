WB Governor looks into panchayat polls violence

[India], Apr. 8 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Sunday said that he has heard the version of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other political parties in the recent incidents of violence during filling of nominations for Panchayat polls in the state.

However, he refused to reveal the action taken in the incidents.

Talking to media, Tripathi said, "I have heard TMC's version and that of other political parties. I will not disclose what action I will take."

On April 6, more than 25 political party workers were injured after a fresh clash erupted between TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jalpaiguri district over the filing of nomination for the upcoming Panchayat polls.

Many vehicles were vandalised during the clash. Reportedly, a BJP party office was also burnt by TMC workers. According to reports, clashes were reported in Murshidabad, where workers from both sides resorted to stone pelting. Heavy police forces were deployed to control any untoward incident. Earlier on April 5, a BJP worker died after being allegedly thrashed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres in West Bengal's Bankura district. (ANI)