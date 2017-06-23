WB Govt. honoured with UN Public Service Award for Kanyashree Prakalpa

[Netherlands], June 23 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday received the highest prize in United Nations Public Service Award for the state government's Kanyashree Prakalpa (Girl Child) scheme in The Hague, Netherlands.

Mamata, who had left for Netherlands on June 19 to address a United Nations meet, expressed happiness over the achievement and tweeted, "We are delighted on behalf of our countrymen and the people of Bengal to receive the first prize on @UN Public Service."

We are delighted on behalf of our countrymen and the people of #Bengal to receive the first prize on @UN Public Service Day 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 23, 2017 She further said that receiving the first prize from the United Nations was a huge honour and recognition. Mamata also took to her Facebook account to announce the feat under the title - "Kanyashree of Bengal now becomes Kanyashree of the world." Out of 552 nominations from 62 countries, the United Nations awarded the United Nations Public Service first place winner award in the category on reaching the poorest and most vulnerable through inclusive services and participation to the West Bengal Government for Kanyashree. "It is indeed a historic achievement and a proud moment for the people of West Bengal and India," Mamata said in her Facebook post. West Bengal Government's 'Kanyashree Prakalpa' is an intiative to improve the life and the status of the girls and help them pursue higher studies by providing financial help to the economically backward families. It also aims to prevent child marriage. (ANI)