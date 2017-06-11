WB Govt. orders offices to remain open in Darjeeling, Kalimpong

[India], June 11 (ANI): The West Bengal Government on Sunday ordered all the state government offices in Darjeeling and Kalimpong to remain open and asked the employees to report on duty each day till strike not withdrawn.

The state government also ordered that no leave will be granted to any employee on any of the bandh days.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters are protesting against the alleged imposition of Bengali in the schools of the hills.

The agitation arose from an announcement made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last week that Bengali would be taught compulsorily up to Class 10 in the state schools.

After the GJM cadres clashed with the police following their protests against Mamata's visit to Darjeeling and her decision to make Bengali compulsory in syllabus of schools across the state, the Army was called in to control the situation yesterday. According to reports, the protest led by the GJM turned violent after protesters resorted to vandalism as they torched police vehicles and attacked policemen. Though several people were injured in the clashes, which had police personnel lathi-charging GJM supporters armed with stones, the exact number could not be immediately ascertained. Meanwhile, reports said that Banerjee has described the 12-hour-long strike as "illegal", saying the government would take legal action against those who participate in it. (ANI)