WB: Govt shuts down 125 schools running without NOC

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): The West Bengal government has shut down 125 schools running without a 'no-objection certificate' (NOC), in various districts of the state, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Wednesday.

"We have identified 125 schools in different districts, mostly in North Bengal, which are running without NOC. We have received complaint that some schools in Bengal are not in accordance with the education syllabus. We have stopped 125 and we are scrutinising other schools too. Then only we will take any decision," Chatterjee told press here.

The State government has also advised concerned authorities not to give NOC to those schools, Chatterjee informed. On the question of Madrasas being scrutinised, Chatterjee said, "Madrasas are not under my jurisdiction but what I know is that they also have been taken into examination for recognition. I do not know the exact position." He also added that schools will not be allowed to deviate from the syllabus prescribed by the education department and conduct education based on religious doctrines, "whether it is Muslim, Hindu or Christian." (ANI)