WB has become 'epitome of violence, brutality' under TMC rule: Amit Shah

[India], Jul 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Monday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of killing his party worker, whose body was found in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Shah took to his Twitter handle to slam the state government and said under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule West Bengal has become an 'epitome of violence and brutality'.

"TMC shames humanity, yet again. Another BJP karyakarta killed in the most barbaric manner. In Mamata's regime, West Bengal has become an epitome of violence & brutality. Entire BJP stands firmly with Dhormo Hazra's family in this hour of grief. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti," Shah Tweeted.

The body of the BJP worker, Dharmaraj Hazra, was found floating in a lake earlier in the day. Hazra, hands, and feet were tied with a rope when his body was recovered. This comes just a month after two BJP workers were found dead under suspicious circumstances in two separate incidents in West Bengal. (ANI)