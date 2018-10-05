WB: High Court stays Mamata's order of donating Rs 10,000 each to Durga Puja committees

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Friday put a stay on the West Bengal government's order of donating Rs 10,000 each to Durga Puja committees.

The court has set October 9 as the next date of hearing.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had last month announced a grant of Rs 28 Crore to 28,000 puja committees across the state for the upcoming Durga Puja festival.

The Chief Minister said that her government will provide Rs 10,000 each to the Puja Committees under the "community development programme."

A total of 3000 Durga Puja committees are in Kolkata and another 25000 across the state. The Chief Minister also announced that the puja communities will not have to pay the fee to the fire department to obtain a licence. Durga Puja, which is one of the prominent festivals of West Bengal, will begin on October 15. (ANI)