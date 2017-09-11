WB: Left workers clash with police in North 24 Parganas

[India], Sept 11 (ANI): Left Supporters in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district clashed with the police outside the District Magistrate's office while protesting against the government's policies on Monday.

People from North 24 Parganas' Barasat area clashed with the police after they were stopped rallying towards the DM's office. The people retaliated by pelting stones at the police.

The police, in return, lathi-charged at the protesters and attacked them with tear-gas.

The tussle led to three or four policemen and more than 10 Left supporters getting injured.

Royal Air Force (RAF) and Combat Forces were deployed in the area as well. (ANI)