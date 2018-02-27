WB: NIA arrests top Fake Indian Currency Notes racketeer from Malda

[India], Feb26 (ANI) : The National Investigating Agency (NIA) arrested the main accused in a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) racket from Malda district, West Bengal.

The accused, named Asikul Islam, was arrested from his village during a raid on Sunday, carried out jointly by the NIA and BSF, based on specific intelligence.

Asikul was produced in a Special NIA Court, Patna on Monday. The Court remanded him to the judicial custody for 14 days.

NIA registered a case on December 23, 2015, relating to the recovery of High-Quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) of the face value of Rs. 5,94,000, under section 489B, 489C IPC and section 16,18 & 20 of UA(P) Act 1967.

A non-bailable warrant was issued by the Special NIA Court, Patna on July 22, 2016 against Asikul. It could not however be executed as he evaded the arrest back then. (ANI)