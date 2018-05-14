WB panchayat election: Polling ends, 72.5% voter turnout recorded

[India], May 14 (ANI): A voter turnout of 72.5 percent was recorded in West Bengal panchayat polls, at the end of the polling at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The voting for the polls started at 7 in the morning

Though the polling began amid tight security, it saw huge-scale clashes between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers, resulting in the death of 12 people.

Voting took place todayfor 621 zilla parishads, over six thousand panchayat samitis, and nearly 31 thousand gram panchayats.

The counting of votes will take place on May 17. (ANI)