WB Panchayat elections: Re-polling to be held in 568 booths tomorrow

[India], May 15 (ANI): As violence were reported in a number of places during panchayat polls in West Bengal, which was held on May 14, re-polling will be held in 568 booths across various districts tomorrow.

This development came after a number of candidates who were contesting the panchayat polls met State Election Commission, demanding re-polling in their booths.

The panchayat elections in West Bengal saw huge-scale clashes on Monday between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMc) workers, resulting in the death of at least 12 people.

The Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and other parties of the Left Front also staged a protest outside State Election Commission in Kolkata against the incidents of violence. Taking note of the incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs also sought a report from the state government regarding incidents of violence during Panchayat Election in the state. The voting took place for 621 zilla parishads, over six thousand panchayat samitis, and nearly 31 thousand gram panchayats. The counting of votes will be held on May 17.(ANI)