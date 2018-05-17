WB Panchayat Polls: Counting of votes underway

[India], May 17 (ANI): Counting of votes for Panchayat Election in West Bengal has started in North Bengal's Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Malda.

Counting of votes has also resumed in the counting centre in North 24 Parganas, where it got delayed.

The Panchayat Polls witnessed a massive violence which claimed at least 12 lives.

After the state witnessed violence in a number of places during the panchayat polls held on May 14, re-polling was held on Wednesday in 568 panchayat election booths spread across 19 districts of the state.

The booths, where re-polling took place, include 63 in Murshidabad, 52 in Coochbehar, 28 in West Midnapore and 10 in Hooghly among others. The State Election Commission had ordered the re-poll, following complaints of violence during the polls on Monday. The voting took place for 621 zilla parishads, over six thousand panchayat samitis, and nearly 31 thousand gram panchayats. (ANI)