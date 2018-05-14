WB panchayat polls: 56% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

[India], May 14 (ANI): A voter turnout of 56 percent has been recorded in West Bengal panchayat polls till 3 p.m. on Monday.

The voting for the panchayat polls which started at 7 in the morning is still underway. It will end at 5 pm. Earlier, 31 per cent voter turnout was reported till 1 p.m.

Though the polling began amid tight security, it saw huge-scale clashes between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers, resulting in the death of one.

Voting is taking place for 621 zilla parishads, over six thousand panchayat samitis, and nearly 31 thousand gram panchayats.

The counting of votes will take place on May 17. (ANI)