WB panchayat polls: Govt will be liable for loss of life, property

[India], May 10 (ANI): The division bench of the Calcutta High Court said on Thursday that the West Bengal government would be held responsible for any loss of life or property in the run-up to the panchayat elections.

The bench said, "Law and order is a state subject. We except whenever election will be held. Fair steps will be taken. State government will be liable for loss of life and property."

Three Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were injured in a clash which broke out between TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres on May 8 in Gosaba village of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

A TMC worker alleged that some BJP workers had attacked their three party cadres. after a BJP meeting over panchayat elections in the state. Following the clash, more than 30 houses of BJP workers were allegedly vandalised by TMC workers on May 9. Last month, six policemen were injured in a BJP-TMC clash at Usti in South 24 Parganas district over the filing of nominations for the panchayat elections. The panchayat polls which were earlier due to take place between May 1 and May 7, will now be held on May 14. (ANI)