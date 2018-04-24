WB Panchayat polls: Nomination process to continue unaffected

[India], Apr 24 (ANI): Dismissing the petitions filed by the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday said that the process of nomination scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations for Panchayat polls will carry on as it is.

In the petition, the parties had also demanded court monitoring of the electoral process.

This comes after a clash broke out between supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP, during filing of nominations for panchayat elections in West Bengal's Birbhum district, on Monday, claiming one BJP worker's life.

Clashes were reported from other parts of the state as well. The BJP filed a complaint in this regard and later announced that it would move the High Court. Earlier in the day, the Congress demanded President's rule in the state, in light of continued incidents of violence in the state, (ANI)