WB Panchayat polls: Over 25 injured in TMC-BJP clash

[India] Apr 6 (ANI): More than 25 political party workers were injured after a fresh clash erupted between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jalpaiguri district on Friday over filing of nomination for the upcoming Panchayat polls.

The injured are admitted in a nearby hospital. But the situation is still tense.

Many vehicles were vandalised during the clash. Reportedly, a BJP party office was burnt by TMC workers.

According to reports, Clashes were reported in Murshidabad, where workers from both sides resorted to stone pelting.

Heavy police forces have been deployed to control any untoward incident. Earlier on April 5, a BJP worker died after allegedly thrashed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres in West Bengal's Bankura district.(ANI)