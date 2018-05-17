WB panchayat polls: Re-polling at Part no 79/80 of Fulbari-1 in Jalpaiguri District

[India], May 17 (ANI): The Election Commission on Thursday ordered re-polling at Part number 79/80 of Fulbari-1 in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri District.

Counting agent of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Doli Sutradhar had alleged that he was attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters, who also looted ballot papers at the counting room.

After the state witnessed violence in a number of places during the panchayat polls held on May 14 claiming at least 12 lives, re-polling was held on Wednesday in 568 panchayat election booths spread across 19 districts of the state.

The booths, where re-polling took place, include 63 in Murshidabad, 52 in Coochbehar, 28 in West Midnapore and 10 in Hooghly among others. The State Election Commission had ordered the re-poll, following complaints of violence during the polls on Monday. The voting took place for 621 zilla parishads, over six thousand panchayat samitis, and nearly 31 thousand gram panchayats. The counting of votes for Panchayat Election in West Bengal began earlier in the day and the results are yet to be announced. Earlier, TMC had won 110 seats and was leading on 1,208 seats. While on the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party had won four seats and were leading on 81, followed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) who had won three seats and were ahead on 58 seats.(ANI)