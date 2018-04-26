WB Panchayat Polls rescheduled for May 14, counting on May 17

[India], Apr. 26 (ANI): The West Bengal Election Commission, on Thursday, issued a notice, declaring a single phase Panchayat election to be held in the state on May 14, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 17.

Re-polling will be conducted on May 16 as and where required.

State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted on her preference for a peaceful election, saying, "I want a peaceful poll. I appeal to all political parties to not make fake promises in the manifesto. The voting should be conducted in a democratic way. We will not allow people from other states and we will also protect our borders."

Earlier, violence broke out in various parts of the state between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters during filing of nominations for the elections. Clashes between the workers of the two parties also occurred in Murshidabad, Malda, South 24 Parganas, Jalpaiguri and Birbhum districts. The Panchayat polls were earlier due to take place between May 1 and May 7, with the counting earlier scheduled for May 8. (ANI)