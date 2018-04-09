WB panchayat polls: SC directs BJP to approach state EC

[India], Apr. 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday directed the West Bengal faction of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to approach the state Election Commission in connection with its petition over the Panchayat polls.

Furthermore, the top court ruled that it wouldn't interfere in West Bengal BJP's petition seeking the deployment of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, availability of online application and other demands over the aforementioned polls.

For those unversed, the West Bengal unit of the saffron party had reportedly accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party activists of preventing their party candidates from filing nominations.

The BJP had sought nomination papers to be made available online, an extension of the deadline for filing these papers and the deployment of paramilitary forces in the state in the run-up to the polls. On Friday, more than 25 political party workers were injured after clashes erupted between the TMC and BJP in Jalpaiguri district over the filing of nominations for the upcoming Panchayat polls. Thereafter, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Sunday said that he had heard the TMC and other political parties' version of the recent incidents of violence during filling of nominations for Panchayat polls in the state. However, he refused to reveal the action taken in the incidents. On a related note, Panchayat polls are scheduled to take place on May 1, 3, and 5, while counting of votes will be done on May 8. (ANI)