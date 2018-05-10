WB panchayat polls: SC to hear state EC's plea

[India] May 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the West Bengal Election Commission's plea that challenged the Calcutta High Court's order on allowing candidates to file online nominations in the upcoming panchayat elections.

"The court will hear the plea at 2:00 pm today," said Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra.

The Calcutta HC, in an order issued on Wednesday, had directed the state Election Commission to accept online nominations filed as on April 23.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) reportedly filed around 800 through email.

The panchayat polls were earlier due to take place between May 1 and May 7, which will now be held on May 14. (ANI)