WB Panchayat polls: TMC leading on 1208 seats, BJP on second position

[India], May 17 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) has till now won 110 seats and is leading on 1,208 seats in the West Bengal Panchayat election.

While on the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won four seats and is leading on 81, followed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) which has won three seats and is ahead on 58 seats.

The voting took place for 621 zilla parishads, over six thousand panchayat samitis, and nearly 31 thousand gram panchayats.

The state witnessed violence in a number of places during the panchayat polls, which was held on May 14, due to which re-polling was held on Wednesday in 568 panchayat election booths spread across 19 districts of the state.

The panchayat elections in West Bengal saw huge-scale clashes on Monday between the BJP and the TMC workers, resulting in the death of at least 12 people. The State Election Commission had ordered the re-poll, following complaints of violence during the polls on Monday. The poll panel later urged the state government and the police to make elaborate security arrangements so that polling can be held in a free and fair manner. The Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and other parties of the Left Front also staged a protest outside State Election Commission in Kolkata against the incidents of violence. Taking note of the incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs also sought a report from the state government regarding incidents of violence during Panchayat Election in the state. (ANI)