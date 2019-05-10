WB poll body sends ECI report on cash seized from BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh's car

[India], May 10 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Electoral Office on Friday sent a report to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding money seized from BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Ghatal seat, Bharati Ghosh's car earlier in the day.

Polling in Ghatal parliamentary constituency will be held on May 12.

The state police has seized Rs 1.13 lakh cash from the former IPS officer's vehicle.

Earlier in the day, the poll watchdog sought a report from District Magistrate regarding the seizure of cash from the car in which Ghosh was travelling in.

Ghosh is contesting from Ghatal Lok Sabha seat, where she is fielded against Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Deepak Adhikary. (ANI)