WB: Senior BJP leaders bringing boxes full of money to woo voters, says Mamata

(West Bengal) [India], May 11 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that BJP leaders with Z and Y-plus security cover were involved in mobilising money to influence voters in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Why should so much money be spent on elections? How is so much money being circulated through Hawala? Yesterday, one BJP candidate was caught with crores of rupees. Even today, BJP leaders with Z-plus, Y-plus security cover are bringing boxes filled with money," Banerjee said at a rally here.

Rs 1.13 lakh cash was seized from Ghatal BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh's car on Thursday night. Earlier in the day, state Chief Electoral Office sent a report to the Election Commission regarding the seizure. Ghosh is up against Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress candidate Deepak Adhikary for the Ghatal seat which will go to polls in the sixth phase of general elections on Sunday. (ANI)