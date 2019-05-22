WB, Sikkim and Assam to witness thunderstorm, lightning on May 23

[India], May 22 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that isolated places in West Bengal, Sikkim and Assam are likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with squall (50-60 kmph) tomorrow.

The weather condition is likely to be the same in other North-East regions such as Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Thursday.

Delhi and its nearby states such as Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh will receive some gusty winds on May 23.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted likely chances of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands. In states such as Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, heat wave conditions will prevail. North interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to experience torrid heat. (ANI)