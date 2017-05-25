WB: SSB seizes snake venom worth Rs. 70 crore

[India], May 25 (ANI): At least two persons were apprehended with two jars of snake venom in a joint operation conducted by 41 Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Customs Department in Siliguri at an area between Batasi and Panitanki here on Wednesday.

The approximate cost of the seized item is Rs. 70 crore.

The operation was conducted under the command of Commandant Rajiv Rana, who was assisted by Assistant Commandant Praveen Kumar Hasde, and special teams of 41 Bn SSB and the Customs officials.

Earlier in the week, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized snake venom worth Rs. 12 crore from the South Dinjapur district of West Bengal. (ANI)