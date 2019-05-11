WB: TMC stares at BJP's surge and CPM's attempt to wrest back Bankura

Bankura (West Bengal) [India], May 11 (ANI): Known as one of the major CPI(M) bastions since 1970s, Bankura changed the wind in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The electorate elected TMC's new entrant Moonmoon Sen who defeated CPI(M)'s 9 times MP Basudeb Acharya from the constituency.

However, defying logic, TMC supremo Mamta Banerjee shifted Moonmoon to Asansol to fight against BJP MP Babul Supriyo in the ongoing elections. This time it has given the ticket to Subrata Mukherjee who had lost from the same constituency in 2009 parliamentary polls and is currently a minister in Mamata's cabinet.

"The present MP of Bankura is a non-performing asset of TMC. She has not done anything for people. Also, people detest TMC due to its neck deep in corruption." said Bankura Amiya Patra who is the CPI(M) candidate from Bankura.

Upbeat with carving out space in West Bengal and emerging as an alternative to the opposition CPI(M), the BJP has fielded Subhash Sarkar from the constituency.

"TMC is losing its ground in Bengal. They are under pressure. In Bankura, we have lost our worker Ajit Murmu, who was the face of the tribal community. Tribal people are terribly unhappy with TMC," said Sarkar.

Also, the BJP and CPI(M) allege that the TMC is using the state machinery to gain an upper-hand in the polls.

"The DM and SP are acting like TMC agents which is posing the biggest problem. They are trying to deploy state police at booths where TMC has the opportunity to rig," said Patra.

Seconding his opponent and asking for the deployment of the central forces during the election, BJP candidate Sarkar said, "Central force deployment is necessary and TMC has to swallow it."

Owing to a high number of violence incidents reported till the fifth phase of polling, deployment of central forces has been increased for the 6th phase.

Amidst the charges and counter-charges, the election in Bankura Lok Sabha constituency is turning out to be an interesting one.

While the CPI(M) attempts to wrest back its old bastion and BJP strives to make inroads, Mamata's strategy of changing the candidate might pull off a victory.

In the 6th phase Bankura, Bishnupur, Ghatal, Jhargram, Kanthi, Medinipur, Purulia, and Tamluk will go to polls in West Bengal on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)