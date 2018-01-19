WB: Two killed in TMC clash

(West Bengal) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Two Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Friday were killed and several people injured in a clash between two factions of the party at Basanti village of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas.

A large police force that rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control, was also attacked with crude bombs being hurled at them and several shots fired.

"Among the two fatalities, one is a 10-year-old boy, while the other is a 27-year-old member of the faction. Currently, seven people have been arrested in this case," police said.

According to media reports, the clash erupted between a TMC faction backed by Tapu Mahato, a leader of the TMC, who is also a follower of Jayanta Naskar, TMC MLA of Gosaba and another led by Aman Laskar, a youth TMC leader and a follower of Saokat Molla, TMC MLA of Canning (East) and the district youth TMC president, at Hentalkhali village of Charavidya gram panchayat within Basanti police limits. The youth TMC workers allegedly first attacked the workers of the mother party over a dispute regarding a village fair. "The 10-year-old boy was returning from his school when he was hit by a stray bullet and he was sent to a local hospital in critical condition where he was declared brought dead," police added. Following the incident, the district TMC leaders held discussions with the local leaders over the clash. (ANI)