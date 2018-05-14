WB violence: BJP accuses TMC of destroying democracy

[India], May 14 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday hit out at Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying that the party has shown a glimpse of destroying the democracy from the roots in the current West Bengal Panchayat Election.

"TMC has shown a glimpse of destroying the democracy from the roots in this election," BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said while addressing a press conference here.

The polling for the Panchayat Election in the state saw huge-scale clashes between the BJP and TMC workers, resulting in the death of one.

The voting for the polls which started at 7 in the morning ended at 5 pm. Earlier in the day, members of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and other parties of the Left Front and Congress party staged a protest outside State Election Commission in Kolkata against the incidents of violence during the Panchayat Election. The voting took place for 621 zilla parishads, over six thousand panchayat samitis, and nearly 31 thousand gram panchayats. The counting of votes will take place on May 17 (ANI)