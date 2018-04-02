WB violence: NHRC issues notice to Mamata Govt.

[India], Apr. 2 (ANI): As violence continued unabated in Asansol-Raniganj area of West Bengal, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

NHRC has also asked its Director General (Investigation) to depute a team for spot inquiry and called for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

Following the violence in the Asansol-Raniganj area many people have been forced to leave their houses. Several people have died; a police officer has also sustained grievous injuries and the situation is reported to be still out of control.

Expressing serious concern over the situation, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director General of Police, West Bengal in connection with the matter. According to the media reports, the people, who dialed No. 100 to seek police assistance, have stated that no police personnel came to help them. The unruly mob has destroyed the public and private properties. There are many families from different communities, as mentioned in the news report, who have lost everything in the ongoing violence. It is also stated in the news reports that according to many victims, the police just stood there for a while and then vanished when the crowd attacked the victims. However, reportedly, the Commissioner of Police of Asansol has stated that the situation is under control and loudspeakers are being used to spread awareness against the rumours and in the sensitive areas, large number of police personnel have been deployed. (ANI)