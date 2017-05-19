WCRC announces 4th edition of Asia's most promising brands 2017

[India], May 19 (ANI-Businesswire India) : Asia's leading brand equity research and consulting firm World Consulting & Research Corporation announced the release of the 4th edition of 'Asia's Most Promising Brands 2017', world's leading research and brand equity enhancement based marketing and organizational growth process.

Editor in Chief of WCRC, Abhimanyu Ghosh said that, 'The 2017 Edition of "Asia's Most Promising Brands 2017" will be launched under Asian Brands & Leadership Summit 2017. The mega event shall be held on the 21st July 2017 at Park Hyatt, Goa. Annually 200 brands from Asia are researched and included in Asia's Most Promising Brands after path-breaking rounds of research across the continent. Inclusion in Asia's Most Promising Brands has tremendously boosted an organization's growth and marketing abilities.'

The earlier three editions were held in UAE, India and Thailand. Dignitaries from across the globe attend Asian Brands & Leadership Summit across Asia and the world. Asia's Most Promising Brands is the foremost brand research and recognition intellectual property in the world in terms of research process, mega events globally, number of research editions across the continent. The research for 2017 includes brands across South East Asia, GCC and Indian Sub-Continent. Asia's Most Promising Brands is a research Intellectual Property of World Consulting & Research Corporation.(ANI-Businesswire India)