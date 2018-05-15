We accept Cong support to form Govt: JD (S)

[India], May 15 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader Danish Ali on Tuesday said that the party has accepted the support of the Congress party to form the next government in Karnataka.

"JD(S) had always maintained that HD Kumaraswamy will be CM. As per results, we're doing everything to keep BJP out of power. Congress has extended its support, we have accepted it. We will jointly go to meet Governor after 5.30 pm today," Ali told ANI.

Meanwhile, JD(S) MLC Saravana said, "Wait and watch, the cup will be ours."

Earlier in the day, the Congress had announced to support the Janata Dal (Secular) to form the next government in Karnataka. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had said, "We had a telephonic conversation with Deve Gowda ji and Kumaraswamy. They have accepted our offer of support. The JD (S) will head the government. Hopefully, we will be together." He also said, as per the trends and results, the BJP will fall short of the majority and the Congress, JD(S) and others jointly will have the magic number. "Both Congress and JD (S) leadership will meet the Governor in the evening to stake claim to form the government and we will give letters of support," Azad said. Official Election Commission trend is currently showing BJP leading on 105 seats, Congress 78, JD(S)+ 37, Others 02. Counting of votes began at 8 a.m. for 222 out of 224 assembly constituencies in 58,546 polling stations in the state. The elections in two constituencies, Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar, both in Bengaluru were postponed earlier. A total of 2,654 candidates, including 216 women candidates were in the fray for the Assembly Elections this year. Today's vote count will decide the political fate of key players like Siddaramaiah, B.S Yeddyurappa, Mallikarjun Kharge, and H.D Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy. The BJP fielded 223 candidates, while the Congress and the JD-S fielded 222 and 201 candidates respectively. Out of the 224 seats, 36 of them are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), while 15 of them are for Scheduled Tribes (STs). It may be noted that a party or an alliance needs 112 seats to form the government. (ANI)