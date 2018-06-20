We always said muscular security policy won't work in J-K: Mehbooba

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party chief and Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday raised the bogey of Article 370 and unilateral ceasefire, saying the muscular security policy will not work in the state and reconciliation is the key.

"I am not shocked as this alliance was never for power. The PDP never believes in power politics and we worked for the people," she told reporters after an hour-long meeting with her ministers and party workers at her residence.

Mehbooba maintained that Jammu and Kashmir was not an enemy territory as being perceived by few. "We had always said muscular security policy will not work in J-K, reconciliation is key," she said.

She began her press conference by raising Article 370, under which the state enjoys a special status, and said, "...we have safeguarded Article 370 and 35-A (of the Constitution) and we will continue to do that."

"We have been able to withdraw 11,000 cases against the stone pelters," she said while listing her side of the story after the Bharatiya Janata Party pulled out of its alliance with the PDP in the state.

She also mentioned about the unilateral ceasefire during Ramzan announced by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lahore in 2015.

Mehbooba, who submitted her resignation to the governor on Tuesday evening , said her party will continue to strive for dialogue and reconciliation in the state.

"I have told the governor we will not go into any other alliance," she said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP said that the decision to pull out from the PDP-led government was a well-thought one as continuation of the alliance would have been against national interest.

Chief spokesperson of J&K BJP Sunil Sethi said the insistence of the PDP on the extension of the period of suspension of operations and soft approach towards militants, Pakistan and separatists were hurting the nationalistic sentiments not only in Jammu and Kashmir but across the country .

"It is well thought decision in the given circumstances as continuation of the alliance would have been against national interest," he told reporters.

Sethi said that the BJP has proved to one and all that for it staying in power is not significant when it comes to national interest.

The party has always maintained the policy of 'nation first', he added.

He said Mehbooba Mufti's party had underestimated the resolve of the BJP thinking that the PDP will always have its ways in all matters.

A message has been sent to it and all forces inimical to national interest that there is strong resolve of the nation to stay together and be ready for any sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the country, Sethi said.

According to him, now is the time for an all-out war against militants and their supporters and give them no place to hide and run.

Sethi noted that the BJP joined the government with a firm belief that the coalition will work for the people and provide honest and responsive government.

But it was highly unfortunate that our partner was always against taking strong measures against enemies of the nation.

Expecting that India would bow to have dialogue with separatists or Pakistan and its armed stooges is indicative that PDP was living in a fool's paradise, he claimed.