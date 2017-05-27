We are united, they are divided: Venkaiah Naidu post Oppn meet

[India], May 27 (ANI): With the Opposition threatening to launch a mass political agitation against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government if a consensus on the Presidential candidate is not reached, Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu today brushed away the threat, while asserting the Centre stands united now more than ever.

Naidu told ANI, "It's is their meeting let them decide whatever they want. If they want to come together then it's okay. But I can tell you one thing, we are united and they are divided, we are confident and they are diffident."

On Friday, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi presided over an opposition leaders meeting to build a consensus on the next presidential nominee. Leaders of 17 parties, namely the JD (U), CPI, CPI-M, SP, DMK, NCP, RJD and TMC, besides some other big and small regional parties attended the meeting. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who attended the meeting, said, "If opposition parties could not agree on a unanimous candidate for the upcoming presidential election, a "small committee" could be formed to help them select a suitable nominee." President Pranab Mukherjee will demit office on July 25 and Vice President Hamid Ansari will complete his second tenure on August 7.(ANI)