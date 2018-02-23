We did no talks about Atwal: Trudeau after meeting PM Modi

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday clarified that he held no talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on convicted Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal.

"We did not talk about Jaspal Atwal," the Canadian Prime Minister said.

Atwal is one of four men convicted for ambushing and shooting Punjab Minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu at Vancouver Island in 1986.

Trudeau also said the situation was unacceptable.

"Obviously the situation was unacceptable. Like I said yesterday, this individual should have never been invited and the Member of Parliament (MP) concerned has taken responsibility. I would be having a conversation with the MP in Canada," he added.

Trudeau received backlash over his wife Sophie Trudeau's photo with Atwal. Atwal was invited to a formal dinner hosted by Canadian High Commissioner to India Nadir Patel on Thursday. The invite was later rescinded. The Ministry of External Affairs, however, said it was trying to find out how Atwal managed to come to India. (ANI)