We did our best in treating Jayalalithaa, says Apollo Hospital

Chennai: Two days after former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa's nephew appeared before an inquiry commission probing her death, the founder of Apollo Hospital on Saturday reiterated that his doctors did their best while treating the late CM.

"An inquiry is on. Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, who was brought to the hospital in a critical condition, showed significant progress later, but the disease pattern was such and due to acute respiratory distress syndrome she passed away. Our team of doctors did the best they could," Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Apollo Hospitals Founder-Chairman, said while talking to the media here.

Jayalalithaa, popularly known as 'Amma', was taken to Chennai's Apollo hospital on September 22 last year and treated in the hospital for 75 days before she breathed her last on December 5. Following her death, allegations of foul play began to do the rounds and state forest minister Dindigul Sreenivasan even claimed that all cabinet ministers had lied to the people about hospitalisation and death of the former AIADMK general secretary. Subsequently, a one-man commission was constituted and a probe under a retired Madras High Court judge, Justice Arumugasamy, was initiated on October 30. The commission, whose constitution was challenged in the Supreme Court through a plea, which the apex court later rejected, will submit its findings early next year.